Barbara Jean Jordan Johstono
LORIS-Funeral services for Barbara Jean Jordan Johstono, 92, will be held Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Floyd officiating. Committal services will be private.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home before the service.
Ms. Johstono passed away Sept. 6 in Loris Nursing and Rehab Center in Loris. Born on March 4, 1929 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late James Pinkney Jordan and the late Lettie Edge Jordan. She was a seamstress until her retirement and a member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Bruce Johstono of Lantana, Fla., and Bryant Johstono of Loris; two grandchildren, Katie Monteiro and her husband Matthew of Louisville, Ky., and Haylee Ann Jorns of Eagle River, Wisc.; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Monteiro and Julie Kate Monteiro; two sisters, Marva Lee Antley of Charleston and Rebecca Suggs of Loris; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Johstono was predeceased by her son, Robert Johstono; brother, Samuel Jordan; and sister, Joanne Shores.
Memorials may be made to Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Ms. Johstono’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.