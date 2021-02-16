Nancy Lillian Angelina Matinez
LORIS-A Funeral Mass for Nancy Lillian Angelina Martinez, 78, be held at The Catholic Church of the Resurrection Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Frederick LaBrecque. The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel, Feb. 19 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Mrs. Martinez, wife of Efrain “Frank” Martinez, passed away Feb. 12 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born Dec. 29, 1942, in Newark, N.J., Mrs. Martinez was the daughter of the late Michael Marques and the late Nancy Dolese Marques. The member of the Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Loris enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and painting. She was an ardent collector of elephants and a huge fan of Elvis.
Mrs. Martinez loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Curran; and her brother, Michael Marques.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Frank Martinez; her daughters, Nancy Martinez Barone and husband Frank of Loris, and Lisa Martinez and wife Debra of Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Angelina Hill and husband Mark, Mariah Barone, Alysa Vied and wife Krystina, Gregory Vied and partner Tori, Gillian Vied and David Martinez; and her great-grandchildren, Nathan Hill, Harmony and Willow; and her sisters, Victoria Leone of Glenridge, N.J., Barbara Castillo of Loris and Lorraine Soto of Newark, N.J.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, attendance will be limited at both the visitation and Mass. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or via their website, www.stjude.org
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.