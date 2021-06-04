Franziska M. McClellan
Funeral services for Franziska M. McClellan, 86, will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Davenport and the Rev. Dr. Randall Jones officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. McClellan passed away June 2 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 14, 1935 in Grubholz, Germany, a daughter of the late Josef and Maria Eckstaller Mayerhofer.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Franklin Levon McClellan; and siblings, Josef Mayerhofer and Maria Ober.
Franziska was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed attending Langston Baptist Church and serving her Lord and Savior. Working in her flower garden, caring for animals and cherishing her times with Frank “her Honey” gave her great joy and happiness.
Mrs. McClellan is survived by her children, Johnny Goebel (Debra), Michael McClellan (Tracy), Gabriele Richardson (Loren) and Shirley Sanders (Shawn); sisters-in-law, Kathleen Ray (Jack), Carolyn Baker (Joseph) and Marie Godbolt; grandchildren, Cory Richardson (April), Jeremy Richardson, Christopher Goebel (Megan), Ashley Goebel, Joshua Sanders (Diana), Marcus Sanders, Bradley Sanders, Jordan McClellan and Caleb McClellan; seven great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
