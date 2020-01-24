MURRELLS INLET—Fredrick J Bell, 74, passed away Jan.17.
He was born March 8, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a resident of Murrells Inlet where he retired with his longtime partner Georgette Shorraw.
Fred is survived by his only child, daughter Catherine DePasquale; her husband Joseph DePasquale; grandsons Joseph and Anthony DePasquale of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania; loving sister Letitia Vallo and husband David Vallo of Sun City Center, Florida, and by many nieces and nephews.
Ask anyone and they will say that Fred was just a kind soul — a wonderful, loving man who would do anything for you.
He sadly lost his partner of more than 30 years, Georgette, just a few months before his passing. Her loss deeply impacted him.
Fred was a veteran who served his country, in the army during the Vietnam War. He was a former U.S. Steel employee.
Fred loved cheeseburgers, playing cards with his neighborhood friends and his weekly Thursday night chats with his sister, Tish. He will be deeply missed.
A special thank you to Paula and Craig Daisey, loving neighbors, who did so much for him and our family during a difficult time. The family gives them their greatest gratitude.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home on Frontage Road Murrells Inlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.