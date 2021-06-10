Frederick Lee Thomas
Graveside services for Frederick Lee Thomas, 96, will be held June 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Altman officiating.
Mr. Thomas, of the Tilly Swamp section of Horry County, passed away June 9.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Ira and Ida Hucks Thomas. He was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church and was the former owner of Thomas Heating and Cooling. Mr. Thomas was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II. He was an avid musician, playing the steel guitar.
Mr. Thomas was also predeceased by his wife, Wynness Lupo Thomas; and five brothers, Buster Thomas, Jimmy Thomas, Ralph Thomas, Hubert Thomas and James Thomas.
Surviving are two sons, Fred A. Thomas (Charlotte) of Murrells Inlet and Irwin L. Thomas of Conway; five grandchildren, Carmen Thomas, Amy Price (David), Sarah Hughes (Brian), Melissa Haverty (Ray) and Billie Jean Thomas; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Thomas (Catherine) of Marion, N.C., and Joe Thomas (Imogene) of Conway; and two sisters, Marie Holmes (A.D.) and Nancy Cox of Conway.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
