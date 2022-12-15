Frederick Edward Jackson
A funeral mass for Frederick Edward Jackson, 82, will be held Dec. 20 at noon in St. James Catholic Church at 1071 Academy Drive (off U.S. 501) in Conway.
The interment with military honors will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery, 100 S.C. 544, directly across from Coastal Carolina University in Conway.
Our beloved father Frederick Edward Jackson passed away peacefully Dec. 14.
Born Dec. 13, 1940 in Baltimore Md., he was a son of Edward Jackson and Beatrice Shorter Jackson. He was the oldest of three boys.
Fred attended Mt. Saint Joseph's High School in Baltimore and joined the U.S. Air Force in the fall of 1961. He served admirably for 22 years and retired in 1984 at the rank of master sergeant.
Fred was a veteran of the Vietnam campaign and received numerous citations during this time. While enlisted, he also served two tours of duty in Germany. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Fred went to work for Myrtle Beach Farms and worked at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion. While working there, he attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College and received an associate’s degree in electrical engineering.
Mr. Jackson had numerous hobbies that included fishing, NASCAR racing and model railroading. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Grand Strand model railroaders club. Fred attended and was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Beatrice Jackson; his brother, Francis Jack Jackson; his ex-wife, Pearl Jackson; and his wife, Maria Jackson.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Jackson and his wife Carolyn of Baltimore, Md.; his son, Mark Jackson and his wife Kimberlee Jackson of Myrtle Beach; his daughter, Amy Jackson of Nichols; his daughter, Melissa Hardee and her husband James Hardee of Conway; his grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Jackson; and his granddaughter, Maria Jackson.
A viewing will be held Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon in St. James Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
