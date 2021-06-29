Freddy Charles Van Houtte Sr.
A funeral service for Freddy Charles Van Houtte Sr., 66, were held June 16 in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church. Burial in Brown Swamp United Methodist Cemetery was private.
Mr. Houtte of Conway passed away June 10 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Freddy was born in Belgium and lived there until moving to the United States when he was 10-years-old. Freddy joined the U.S. Army and served our country for four years.
Freddy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diane; his four children, Freddy Jr. (Sally) of Myrtle Beach, Jason (Lindsey) of Indiana, Renee Taylor of Conway and Lisa Van Houtte (Ray Glenn) of Conway; five grandchildren, Kayla Taylor, Preston, Keith and Glory Van Houtte and Steele Core; one sister, Monique (Teddy) Glowacz of California; one special niece, Vanessa (Mark) Jodoin of California; three sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Steve) and Laurie (Steven) of Connecticut, and Sharon (Jay) of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Also left to cherish his memory is his very special K-9 best friend, Cupcake.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
