Freddie Ray Dye
A drop-in celebration of life for Freddie Ray Dye will be held Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the home of Steven Dye, 3154 Marsh Island Drive, Myrtle Beach.
This will be an open house to come and go as visitors choose to celebrate Dye’s life with his family and friends.
Mr. Dye of Conway went home to be with the Lord Aug. 5.
Freddie was in the US army during the Korean War and served in the Anti-Aircraft Command unit. He spent more than 30 years working for C&P Telephone/AT&T/Bell Atlantic.
He was a member of the Forestbrook Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; their five children, Steven Dye and his wife Becky, Pam Moss and her husband Stuart, Robin Magill and her husband Ken, Glenn Dye and Kimberly Dye; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He spent his life serving others. He was a great father and husband and a great friend to all who were lucky enough to know him. His family and many friends will miss him, but, putting their hope in Jesus, they plan to see him in glory.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Forestbrook Baptist Church are encouraged.
