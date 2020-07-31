MYRTLE BEACH—Freddie Lewis Minus was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 17, 1941, to Alfred Minus and Anne Mae Shealy (White).
God called Fred to eternal rest on July 16, and he will be forever loved and missed.
Fred was preceded in death by mother Anna Shealy (White) and daughter Mary Louise Minus – McCuller.
He leaves former wife Mae Alice Minus; daughters Priscilla Maria Rancier and Alfreda Minus; son-in-law Phillip H. Rancier; granddaughters Alicia Rancier and Tevion Lindsay; grandsons Matthew McCuller, Felipe Rancier and Bobby Thomas III; great grandson Zachariah Lindsay, born of Antoine and Tevion Lindsay, and great granddaughter Myrical McCuller, born of Matthew and Jaleesa McCuller, and a host of relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.