Freddie Lee Martin
Funeral services for Freddie Lee Martin, 72, will be held Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum Indoor Chapel officiated by the Rev. Stuart Jacobs. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum.
Mr. Martin, husband of Mary Sue Alford Martin, passed away Nov. 12 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born April 29, 1950 in Horry County, he was the son of the late James Daniel and Bessie Elwood Sing Martin. Mr. Martin was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a member of Conway Church of God. He was a licensed insurance agent and was the owner and operator of Martin Insurance Agency. Mr. Martin loved riding motorcycles and was a member of Swamp Fox Fellowship Riders of Georgetown. He also loved antique cars and was a member of Chicora Car Club.
Mr. Martin had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, joke and have fun. He was a very avid Elvis fan.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mary Sue Alford Martin; his son, James Daniel Martin (Tracy); his daughter, Michelle Floyd (David); three grandchildren, Haley Martin, Bryce Grainger and Worth Floyd; stepgrandchildren, Brandon Skiba, Breanna Skiba and Christopher Jordan; sisters, Virginia Haithcock, Eunice Graham, Lunette Richardson, Barbarette Kovac, Dorothy Martin and Ruby Williams.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was predeceased by a sister, Betty Hearl; and three brothers, Charles Ronald Martin, Junior Martin and Billy Joe Martin.
Memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
