Freddie Arnold Turbeville
Freddie Arnold “Fred” Turbeville, 73, passed away July 9 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 10, 1949 in Fair Bluff, N.C., he was a son of the late Shelton Turbeville and Lois Watts Turbeville.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Helen (Susie) Turbeville; siblings Ruth Turbeville and Wanda Tedder.
Fred was a loving husband, uncle and friend to all.
He was a welder for 46 years. Fred’s love for children led him to umpire for baseball for 29 years. He loved going to church and serving the Lord and taught Sunday school for many years.
Mr. Turbeville is survived by a niece, Penny Long Grainger (Jimmy); and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway is serving the family.
