Freda Vaught Hardee
Graveside services for Freda Vaught Hardee, 76, will be held Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Denis McCorry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Hardee passed away Sept. 3.
Born July 27, 1945 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sara Gore Vaught. Mrs. Hardee was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher, Bible school director and member of the choir. She started the church newsletter in the 1980s and was in charge of the church decorations and flowers until February 2021.
Mrs. Hardee worked at several local companies including Laurie’s IGA and AVX until 1970. For the next 50 years she worked alongside Jerry, the love of her life, as owner and operator of Jerry’s Garage and Cycle Shop. They built the business from scratch and had fun doing it together.
When she wasn’t working, Freda enjoyed traveling to Florida, tending to her flowers, decorating for holidays, and cooking for a family gathering on the porch. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and aunt. Her favorite title was Nana to Jacob and Adam, and she loved them beyond measure.
She showed us how to do all things with great love, not for our own glory, but for the Kingdom and for the encouragement of others.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hardee was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jerry Hardee; and a brother, Robert Ernest “Robin” Vaught Jr.
Surviving is her daughter, Felecia Hardee Maresh (Paul) and their two sons, Jacob Maresh and Adam Maresh of Lexington; one brother, John R. “Rusty” Vaught (Sharon) of Conway; and two sisters, Brenda Lee Vaught and Rhonda Vaught McDowell (Douglas) of Conway; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Freda.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Hardee’s memory to Hickory Grove Baptist Church Youth Fund or Missions Fund, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
