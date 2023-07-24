Franklin Shelley
Franklin Shelley, 77, passed away very peacefully July 22 in Carlyle Senior Care.
Born Jan. 11, 1946, he was a son of the late Ira and Daphney Talbert Shelley.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cory; two sons, Erick and F. Russell Shelley; three stepchildren, Michelle, Richard and Lori; three brothers; two sisters; and seven grandchildren, Meagan, Tanner, Jon, Katlynn, Jordan, Ashley and Max.
Mr. Frank worked for Goodson Construction for 50 years. It was a place that loved him and that he loved dearly.
No services are planned at this time and the family wishes that everyone would send donations to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, Texas 7528-0692 or online at www.stroke.org.
