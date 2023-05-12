Franklin “Frank” Earl Causey III
LORIS-Memorial services for Franklin “Frank” Earl Causey III, 51, will be held May 20 at 2 p.m. in Loris First United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating. Mr. Frank passed away May 6.
Born Aug. 17, 1971 in Loris, he was the son of Franklin Earl Causey Jr. (Shelley) and Sharon Cox Vaught (Joseph Wendell).
Frank owned Causey Tree Service for 24 years. He was an avid fisherman and outdoor enthusiast.
He and his wife were members of Loris First United Methodist Church.
Survivors, including his parents, are his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Boyd Causey; two children, Colby Causey and Katie Heisey (Justin); grandson, Coleson Heisey; brother, Scott Causey (Stacey); sister, Christy Causey Allsbrook; stepsisters, Angela Smith and Kim Jones (Tim); mother-in-law, Martha Boyd; brother-in-law Ted Boyd Jr.; niece and nephews, Samarah Boyd, Benjamin Boyd, Lane Smith and Austin Causey; and many loving cousins and extended family.
Mr. Frank was predeceased by his father-in-law, Ted Boyd Sr.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at Loris First United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mr. Causey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843-) 756-7001.
