Franklin A. Brosky
Funeral services, with military honors, for Franklin A. Brosky, 57, will be held Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Brosky passed away Jan. 5.
Born Dec. 14, 1965 in Latrobe, Pa., Mr. Brosky was the son of Rosemary Morgan and Anthony Joseph Brosky. He served proudly in the US Army where he was a communications specialist serving in Germany where he decoded Morse code messages.
Radio broadcasting was his passion and he was affectionately known by his DJ name “Frankie B.” He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching TV, especially Hogan’s Heroes. His family remembers him as being a big Care Bear who really enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Stacey A. Brosky; his daughters, Cara Mia Brosky and Erin Emilia Brosky; brothers, Michael Brosky and Sean Brosky; and many nieces, cousins and extended family.
He was predeceased by his loyal companion, Kittikins, who was anxiously awaiting him at the rainbow bridge.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
