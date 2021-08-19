Frankie Dean Sanders McGee
A graveside service for Frankie Dean Sanders McGee, 85, was held Aug. 15 in Hillcrest Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum in Conway, officiated by the Rev. Robert L. Brown.
Mrs. McGee passed away Aug. 10 after a long illness.
Born in Conway on May 24, 1936 to the Rev. S.F. “Frank” and Mitchell Singleton Sanders. She was raised in Wilmington, N.C., and Florence. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1954 and began her career as an assistant traffic manager at La-Z-Boy Manufacturing. After a long career she retired from La-Z-Boy in 1998, but still enjoyed working part time as a lobby receptionist at the Conway Medical Center until 2015. Frankie lived with her daughter, Melinda, and her family in Irmo from 2015-2021.
Frankie was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Conway and a former member of Rumsey Memorial Church in Florence. She witnessed to her love of Christ by teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir at her church homes. One of her great joys was traveling to the Holy Land after her retirement and she often spoke of how it made the Bible come alive to have seen the places Jesus walked and ministered.
Frankie loved her family, her church, the beach, travel, shopping for beautiful clothes, reading and everything about Christmas. She was a wonderful cook and everything she made was perfect, but especially her cakes and pancakes. She is well known in her family for making the world’s finest pork chops and her legendary spaghetti sauce.
Her love of the coast was passed on to her children and grandchildren and the annual beach trip with the entire family was a yearly highlight. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who passed on valuable lessons about faith and family, and she loved visiting her daughters’ homes and making things magically neater.
Frankie is survived by her daughters, Sandra McGee Brown and her husband Rob of Spartanburg, and Melinda McGee Gibson and her husband Lee of Irmo; grandchildren, Zachary Sanders Brown and his wife Cara of Taylors, Rebecca Simmons Brown of Washington, DC, and Molly McGee Gibson of Irmo; her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Mary Sanders of Charlotte, N.C.; and her niece, Samantha Sanders Rubenstein and her husband Michael of Charlotte, N.C., as well as many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wants to express deep gratitude for Frankie’s longtime caregivers, Estella Miller and Andrea Martinez, whom she loved very much.
