SURFSIDE BEACH—Frank Jaronczyk, 90, passed away June 9.
Frank was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Albertson, New York. He grew up in Uniondale, New York, where he and his beloved wife, Regina, raised their family before retiring to Surfside Beach in 1995.
Frank was pre-deceased by Regina, his loving wife of 64 years, in May 2019.
He was the proud father of children Regina (George), Frank, Brian, William (Vanessa), Michael (Rose), and Kevin; grandfather to Christa and Michael; loving older brother to Bruce, John (Mary) and William (Betty)and brother-in-law to Anne.
He was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Kenneth.
Frank was an avid golfer, bowler, hunter, and gardener for many, many years. He was a Korean War veteran and loved doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, bocce and weekly lunches with his friends, the Grouches. He presided over the Neighborhood Watch Program in his neighborhood and was an active parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church.
A funeral Mass was held June 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church with entombment following at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.