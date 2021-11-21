Francis M. Alford

A memorial service for Francis M. Alford, 70, will be held Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in Union United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Johnson and the Rev. Christopher Arries officiating. Burial will be private.

Mr. Alford passed away Nov. 20.

Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Harrison and Grace Fleming Alford. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church. Mr. Alford was the owner and operator of Alford Motor Company in Conway and had formerly been employed with Hadwin White Buick GMC in Conway.

Mr. Alford was also predeceased by a sister, Jean Alford Quick.

Surviving are his wife, Terri Hicks Alford of Conway; one son, Joshua Harrison Alford of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Andy H. Alford (Ryn) of Conway; one sister, Nancy Alford Tindall (Ricky) of Conway; three nephews, Sean Quick (Leslie), Timothy Tindall and Dylan Tindall; a great-niece, Virginia Grace Quick; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Cynthia Hicks of Ocala, Fla.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Nov. 29, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to Union United Methodist church, 4491 U.S. 701 South, Conway, 29527 or to His Hands of Horry County, 150 Corban Place, Conway 29526.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.