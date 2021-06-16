Frances Nain
LORIS-A celebration of life for Frances Nain, 62, will be held June 27 at 2 p.m. in Loris First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Tim Osment officiating.
Miss Nain passed away May 30 in Florida surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born on Dec. 29, 1958, in Portsmouth, Va., but spent the majority of her life with her mother in Loris. She worked with Hills Grocery Store for many years and was an active and longtime member of the Loris First Presbyterian Church.
Frances was a spirited soul who had an unconditional love for the people of Loris and especially her church family and friends.
You always knew where she stood on any given subject, or current topic of discussion, and usually became privy to this knowledge while embraced in a substantial half hug.
She was a devoted member of her church choir and thoroughly enjoyed eating at Hardee’s, Bojangles, or any other establishment her church “Lunch Bunch” elected to patronize. She loved animals, walking from place to place to fellowship with others, and she always made life more memorable for those of us who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Nain of Florida; her father, Arleigh Nain of South Carolina; brother, Eddie Nain of Florida; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service June 27 at the church.
Memorials may be made to Loris First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 425, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Miss Frances’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
