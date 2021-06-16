Martha Ann Brown
Martha Ann Brown, 75, widow of Charlie Brown, passed away June 15 in Embrace Hospice House.
Mrs. Brown was born July 24, 1945, a daughter of the late AV and Burlice Causey Lewis. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brown was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Miles Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Kiser.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Brown Stevens and Jennifer Brown Godbolt (Jamie); six grandchildren, Travis Ty Brown (Kelsey), Jonathon Noah Stevens, Makenzie Lynn Godbolt, Makayla Lynn Godbolt, River Montgomery Godbolt, and Charlie Gauge Godbolt; two great-grandchildren, Asher Tylee Brown and Luna Annsley Brown; two sisters, Linda Faye Fowler (William) and Glenda Gail Kiser; and a sister-in-law, Stella Lewis.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be private.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
