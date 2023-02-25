Frances Jordan Ward
A graveside service for Frances Jordan Ward will be held Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jeremy Todd.
Mrs. Ward, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Feb. 24 in Inlet Oaks assisted living in Murrells Inlet.
She has gone on to a better place to be in presence of the Lord and join her husband Dugan of 63 years, and her six brothers and sisters who have gone before her. Frances was 93 years old and a long-standing member of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church, Aynor, and formerly First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.
A native of Conway, Frances was born July 4, 1929. She married Talmadge Dugan Ward in 1948. Together they raised three daughters, Sue Colway (Jamie), Gwen Ward and Stephanie Brown (Stephen). Her husband, Dugan, passed away in 2011.
During the 1960s-70s Dugan and Frances owned and operated several small motels along the Grand Strand when Myrtle Beach was emerging as a popular vacation place. Prior to this she worked 20 years with AVX.
Frances loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed life serving God with church needs and events. After retiring from the motel business, they moved to the country. Frances then worked at Lakewood Campground for 15 years.
Frances is survived by her three daughters, Sue Colway (Jamie) of Myrtle Beach, Gwen Ward of Murrells Inlet and Stephanie Brown (Stephen) of Greer; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Bakers Chapel Baptist Church, 3261 Bakers, Chapel Road, Aynor.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
