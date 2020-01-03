CONWAY—Frances Edge Williams, 82, wife of the late Thomas L. Williams, died Dec. 16.
Mrs. Williams was born in Conway, a daughter of the later J.P. and Cleo Edge.
She was a member of Maple Baptist Church. Mrs. Edge was the co-owner, operator and office manager of Edge Manufacturing in Conway.
She was predeceased by grandson Danny Dewayne Williams and brother Charles Edge.
Surviving are sons Danny Williams and Stevie Williams, both of Conway; daughter Suzanne Williams of Conway; grandchildren Thomas Chad Williams (Kaci) of Conway, Amanda Williams Willard (Lee) of Longs and Dustin Williams of Cary, North Carolina, and great-grandchildren Dalton Williams, Aniston Williams, Easton Willard and Grayson Willard.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Maple Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Reeves officiating. Burial followed in Thompson Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
