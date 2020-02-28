MYRTLE BEACH—Frances Davis Bolin, 75, passed away on Feb.18.
Born Nov. 18, 1944, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Mrs. Bolin was the daughter of the late John Robert and Hazel Moore Davis.
She attended Peace College in Raleigh, North Carolina, and graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, with a bachelor of science degree in education. She also obtained her master of education from Francis Marion College in Florence and completed additional post graduate work in special education and psychology.
Mrs. Bolin’s career included K-12 teaching positions in Cary, North Carolina, Florence, Irmo and Myrtle Beach. She also provided psychological evaluations for various public schools and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She retired from teaching in 2006.
Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by her husband, James Patrick Bolin.
She is survived by son Parrish Little and wife Carolyn of Mills River, North Carolina, and their sons Clayton Little and wife Hannah, Preston Little and wife Savannah, Wallace Little and Davis Little; so, Travis Little and wife Kim of Gilbert and their children, Parker Little, Connor Little, Carleigh Price and Owen Price and her brother Bob Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
A celebration of her life was held Feb. 22 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the members of Deborah’s Circle at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach for their support and generosity over the years.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in the name of Fran Bolin to the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
