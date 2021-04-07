Barbara A. Schilling
Barbara Ann Schilling passed away on April 1 at the age of 80.
A graduate of Hartwick College School of Nursing (’62) and a dedicated R.N. at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown and the former Child’s Hospital in Albany, Barbara chose to spend her retirement reading every book worth reading (along with ones that weren’t), traveling to Europe and around the U.S.
Often seen driving her blue MGB too fast around Otsego Lake or tearing up a dance floor in her youth, Barbara never stopped bopping to 50’s music or crying during Disney movies. She said “pfft” to salmonella and ate the cookie dough raw, and she screamed with delight on Space Mountain while her youngest daughter just tried not to lose her breakfast. She said what she thought, and even though it cost her a job or two she never regretted it.
Barbara and her late husband, Joseph, lived in Horry County’s Wild Wing community for about 15 years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Beth Schilling and Amy Lozancic; her grandchildren, Satinka, Kelly, Ben, Zizi and Caleb; her sons-in-law; and her many nieces and nephews. Her giant spirit and brash mouth live on in them all.
In addition to her husband Joseph, Barbara was predeceased by her mother, Mary Margaret; her father, Francis; and her sister, Mary.
In keeping with Barb's wishes there will be no public services. She will be interred privately at the Lakewood Cemetery in Cooperstown, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (stjude.org) or to the World Wildlife, (support.worldwildlife.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.