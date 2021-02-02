Scotty Covel Soles
LONGS-Funeral services for Scotty Covel Soles, 50, will be held Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in Crossway Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Shelley officiating. Committal services, with military honors, will be private.
Visitation will be held Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. in Crossway Baptist Church.
Mr. Soles passed away Jan. 30, 2021.
Born Jan. 3, 1971, in Loris, he was a son of the late Covell Soles and Rachel Connor. Mr. Soles served his country with courage, honor and dignity in the U.S. Marine Corp. Mr. Soles worked for Universal Forest Products and was an active member of Crossway Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother and her husband Zonel Connor, survivors include his wife Kimber Soles of the home; sons, Justin Soles of Galivants Ferry, Seth Neer and his wife Heather of Conway and Thomas “L.B.” Neer and his wife Lindsy of Loris; daughters, Kennedy Miller and her boyfriend Jacob Satterfield of Green Sea and Indy Mullen of Longs; grandchildren, Alaileigh Branton, Lakelyn Neer and Josiah Satterfield; brothers, Brandon Soles and his wife Jessica, Jason Fowler and Nik Barr of Loris; one sister, Angela Duncan of Shallotte, N.C.; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association at www.pwsausa.org or 8588 Potter Park Drive, Ste. 500, Sarasota, Fla., 34238. Please sign Mr. Soles’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.