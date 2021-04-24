Vivian “Woodie” Woodward
Funeral services for Vivian “Woodie” Woodward, 95, will be held April 25 at 3 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway, officiated by the Rev. Kyle Randle. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
Mrs. Woodward passed away April 22 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Woodie was born in Selma, N.C., to Edward Oeland and Ora Haley Wood July 10, 1925. At an early age her family moved to Denmark, SC, where she attended school through eleven grades. After graduation she worked for two years as a secretary for American Telephone and Telegraph Co. In 1944, she entered Winthrop College and graduated in 1948, then came to Conway to teach physical education and coach the high school girls’ basketball team for three years. She always felt that every girl she ever taught or coached were her girls.
In 1949, she and William B. Woodward, an Air Force pilot, were married and several years later began a life of moving from base to base. Traveling with their parents were son, William B. “Bill” Woodward Jr. and daughter, Barbara Jeanne. After many years the family came back to Conway to retire and make their home once again. At this time, Woodie returned to teaching for eight years, but as a science teacher.
She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Bill Woodward (Marie) of North Myrtle Beach; and her daughter, Jeanne Fisher (Larry) of Conway; her grandchildren, Dr. Kristy Rollins of Columbia and Laurie Rollins of Conway; her great-granddaughter, Olivia G. Fowler; her sister, Barbara Stilley of Conway; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church courtyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please observe social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
Sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
