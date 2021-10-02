The Rev. James Anderson Bass Jr.
A memorial service for the Rev. James Anderson Bass Jr. will be held Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. in Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville with visitation following the service.
Interment will take place in Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill on Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m.
The Rev. Bass of Rolling Green Village in Greenville passed away Sept. 30, five days before his 86th birthday. The son of the late James Anderson Sr. and “Kit” Bass of Rock Hill, he graduated from Winthrop Training School and then from Furman University in 1957.
There he met the former Beverly Graham from Lancaster. After a first date on their mutual birthday, Oct. 5, they were married following Beverly’s graduation on June 21, 1958.
They moved to Louisville, Ky., where Andy was a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. After graduation in 1960, he became associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala. Other pastorates followed, including First Baptist Church in Newberry (1962 to 1973), Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Bennettsville (1973 to 1985) and First Baptist Church in Conway (1985 to 1998).
After retirement, he served interim pastorates, and was pastor at Beulah Baptist Church in Loris until 2011.
An active community and denominational leader, the Rev. Bass was known for directing community youth choruses, being active in Rotary Club (serving as president in Bennettsville), serving as moderator of several Baptist associations, on the General Board of South Carolina Baptists and as chairman of the Baptist Courier Board of Trustees. He enjoyed many hobbies, including music, woodworking, candle making, watercolor painting, photography and genealogy – just to name a few.
A devoted husband and father, Reverend Bass is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 63 years; and three children, James Anderson Bass III and Vanetta of Murrells Inlet, Blair DeLeslie Bass and Teresa of Greensboro, N.C., and Beth Bass Turner and the Rev. Paul Turner of Easley.
There are five grandchildren, Anderson Bass IV, Leslie T. Barksdale and Micah, Carrie Turner, Gracelynn Bass, and Abigail Bass; and an expected great-grandson arriving in November.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Capital Campaign of Earle Street Baptist Church. The memorial service will be live streamed via the Earle Street Baptist Church YouTube channel. To access the church’s channel, go to YouTube and search for Earle Street Baptist Church. If you are unable to view the service live, the video will be archived for viewing at a later time.
“His life was well lived, and he was well loved.”
