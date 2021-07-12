Billy Hughes
Funeral services for Billy Hughes, 87, will be held July 15 at 2 p.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes passed away July 11.
Born in Loris, he was a son of the late John Richardson Hughes and the late Blanche Tyler Hughes. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was the owner and operator of Kingston Office Supply.
Mr. Hughes was a member of Horry Masonic Lodge #381 and the Omar Shrine Club.
He was predeceased by three brothers, J.R. Hughes, James Heyward Hughes and Floyd Hughes; and two sisters, Ninaree Barnhill and Correne Todd. Mr. Hughes was a member of the Conway Kiwanis Club and North Conway Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Jo Hughes of Conway; two sons, Billy J. Hughes (Tammy Skipper Hughes) and David Hughes (Gigi Hardee Hughes) of Conway; two daughters, Carol J. Hughes (James Hewitt) of Conway and Laurie Smith (Jamie) of Aynor; six grandchildren, David Skipper (Casey) of Conway, Dr. Daniel Skipper (Jessica) of Florence, Callie Hughes of Conway, Railey Smith, Cody Smith and Holly Smith of Aynor; six great-grandchildren, Kale Skipper, Lux Skipper, Saylor Gray Skipper, Mariah Skipper, McKenzie Skipper and Macey Skipper; and one sister, Alene Hughes of Conway.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 12:30 until 2 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Embrace Hospice, Heartful Hearts In Home Care, and caregiver Kristy Ellerbe.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.