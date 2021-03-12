Howard H Hughes
Howard H. Hughes, 86, passed away March 11 in Conway Manor.
He was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Conway, a son of the late Cleveland Alvie and Dottie Skipper Hughes.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jean Harriett Hughes; sons, Alvin Gene Hughes and Joseph “Joe” Howard Hughes; and a brother, Jack Hughes.
Howard was a member of North Conway Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Triangle Masonry for more than thirty years. Along with spending time with family, he enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Mr. Hughes, is survived by his son, Dexter Hughes (Trish); siblings, Roger Hughes, Freddie Hughes and Sharon Johnson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Reina Hughes; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at North Conway Baptist Church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
