Edward Charles Follini Jr.
Edward Charles Follini Jr., 77, passed away Feb. 14 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Feb. 9, 1944, in Bronx, N.Y., he was a son of the late Edward Charles Follini Sr. and Josephine Tartaglione Follini.
Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Sea Bees while enlisted. He enjoyed landscaping, cars and baking.
Mr. Follini is survived by his wife, Linda Follini; children, Edward Charles Follini III (Speranza) and Danielle Linda Longo (Darrell); siblings, James Follini and Joanne Rubino; two grandchildren, Allison Hope Follini and Ryan Michael Longo; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
