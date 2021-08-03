Harry W. Rogers
Funeral Services for Harry W. Rogers, 62, will be held Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. in Bethany Bible Chapel with Preacher Roger Hofmann officiating.
Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.
Mr. Rogers passed away Aug. 2 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1958 in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of Angelina Miante Brady and the late Carey E. Rogers.
He was also predeceased by a son, Forrest B. Rogers; and siblings, Carey Buck Rogers and Annette Rogers Pierce.
Harry was a longtime member of Bethany Bible Chapel. He retired from Myrtle Beach Police Department as a Sergeant, was a substitute teacher for Horry County Schools and a counselor at Mountain Top Youth Camp.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others, cooking, fishing, flying, but most of all being Santa.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Susan Starnes Rogers; children, Caleb W. Rogers, Farrah Davis (Rick), McKensie Rogers McCandless (Reid) and Merry Chandlar Hannah Rogers; sisters, Elizabeth Jordan (Squeaky), Brenda Meyers (Jim), Rebecca Price (Jeff Davis) and Karen Smith; grandchildren, Hunter Davis and Cornelia and Florence McCandless, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Bethany Bible Chapel prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway 29526 or Mountain Top Youth Camp, 1460 MacKay Lane, Pinnacle, N.C. 27403.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
