Wanda Hendrick Stout
COLUMBIA-An outdoor, masked and socially-distanced memorial service for Wanda Hendrick Stout, 69, will be held in the Irmo Town Park on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.
The service will also be live streamed on Dunbar Funeral Home – Dutch Fork’s Facebook page: at
www.facebook.com/DunbarDutchFork.
Mrs. Stout passed away Jan. 16 from complications of COVID-19.
Wanda was born to Nancy and Wendell Hendrick in Conway in 1951 and left her legacy there as Miss Conway High in 1968!
She loved the Grand Strand and especially beach music! Wanda attended Spartanburg Methodist College and later moved to Columbia where she met and married her husband of 44 years, Stuart Stout.
Wanda was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend.
She was funny, generous, an incredible cook, and a true joy to those who knew her. She served her community by volunteering at Meals on Wheels, Seven Oaks Park and Recreation Center, McGregor Presbyterian Church, Irmo Middle School, and Families Helping Families alongside Stuart, who predeceased her in June 2020.
Wanda leaves behind her children, Dayton Stout Velarde (Raul Velarde), Blaine Hendrick Stout, Morgan Stuart Stout (Sydney Stout); grandchildren, Jack and Hendrick Velarde; siblings, Susan Hendrick Cadwell, Nancy (Kandi) Hendrick Pickering, Keith Hendrick; in-laws, Willard Stout (Sugie Stout) and Rebecca Stout Brown (Robert Brown); and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her terribly.
Should anyone desire, donations may be made in Wanda’s honor to Meals on Wheels or Families Helping Families.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
