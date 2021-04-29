MSgt. Paul Dixon Price
PROSPERITY-Funeral services for MSgt. Paul Dixon Price Jr., ret., 74, will be held May 1 at 10 a.m. in the McSwain Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry.
Burial with Highway Patrol Honors will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.
Mr. Price met his Lord and Savior April 27 after a long and courageous battle with Lymphoma.
Born Oct. 25, 1946, in Charlotte, N.C, he was the son of the late Paul Dixon Price Sr. and the late Burzell Grindstaff Price.
Mr. Price truly was a servant of his country, state and community.
He was a member of Chapin Presbyterian Church and the VFW.
During his military career, he was involved in a joint task force to ensure the safety of all eleven North Carolina airports. In April 2002, he was sent to Kuwait, where he was charged with the safety of bases in Kuwait, Pakistan and Oman.
As a state trooper, Paul was a pursuit driving instructor, a member of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team and the Civil Emergency Response team. He received a medal of valor from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.
He became a councilman in Horry County after residents of his community encouraged him to run.
He is survived by Judy, his wife of 56 years; daughter, Connie Turner (Andy) of Irmo; son, Phillip Price (Jami) of York; grandchildren, Bryson Turner, Faith Price and Madisyn Price.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Randy Earl Price.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 or to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry at www.mcswainevans.com
