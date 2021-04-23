Laura Frances Floyd Sarvis
Laura Frances Floyd Sarvis, 96, passed away April 21.
Born in Horry County on May 4, 1924, she was the daughter of Francis Marvin Floyd and Minnie Velma Vaught. Laura was an educator, teaching elementary school at Tabor City High School and kindergarten at Ocean Drive Elementary School at North Myrtle Beach.
She was a former member of Tabor City Baptist Church where she served on many boards and still maintained a deep love for the church and its members. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach. In addition to her long career as an educator, she cherished her role as a homemaker and loved her yard, flower garden, cooking and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marsdill Cornelius “M.C.” Sarvis Jr; daughter, Wanda Love Sarvis France-Kelly; son, Francis Mack Sarvis; and sisters, Virginia Powell and Annie Lou Spivey.
Her surviving family includes her daughter, Willa Sarvis Bailey and her husband George of Walstonburg, N.C.; son-in-law, Brad France-Kelly of Loris; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Sarvis of South Carolina; grandchildren, Joel Sarvis, Rhett Bailey and his wife Ellen, Lauren Gray and her husband Matt, Lindsey Jernigan and her husband Jamie, and Whit France-Kelly and his wife Abi; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Alice Batten and her husband Bob of Camden.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember her life that was well lived will be held at a later time at Lakeside Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Lakeside Baptist Church, 615 11th Ave. N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 27582.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.taylor-tyson.com
