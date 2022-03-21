Joyce Ann Causey Lown
A funeral service for Joyce Ann Causey Lown, 88, will be March 26 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Scot Ward Funeral Services in Conyers, Ga.
Burial will follow in St. David’s Lutheran Church Cemetery at 132 St. David’s Church Road, West Columbia.
Joyce entered her eternal home in Heaven March 20.
Born on Oct. 8, 1933, in Columbia, she was the only child of the late Guthrie Emmet Causey and Annie Bell Stanley Causey.
Joyce grew up in Conway. She graduated from Conway High School and met her future husband, James Dennis Lown, after graduation.
Joyce and Dennis moved to Lithonia, Ga., where they raised their four children on a family farm. Joyce worked for General Electric in collections. She also worked for Westinghouse. Joyce enjoyed a long career working for Tupperware Home Parties in Lithonia, Ga., for more than 40 years. She began as a Tupperware dealer and moved into the position of manager.
Joyce and Dennis dedicated their home to be used for the Glory of God.
Joyce enjoyed entertaining and serving others. She was a superb cook. Joyce enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Her love for her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter was her greatest passion in life.
Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Crystal River, Fla., before moving to Macon, Ga., to be closer to her family.
Joyce is survived by children, Doug (Angie) Lown, Jim Lown, Beth (Dave) Pieczynski and Kenton (Sherry) Lown; six grandchildren, Heather Lown, Kelly Lown, Katie Lown, Heath (Olivia) Pieczynski, Kirkland Lown and Samuel Lown; and one great-grandchild, Ansley Geffert.
Visitation will be March 26 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Scot Ward Funeral Services in Conyers, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com.
