Lloyd B. Davis
Graveside services for Lloyd B. Davis, 94, will be held Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. from Hillcrest Mausoleum Outdoor Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Mr. Davis of Crabtree Drive passed away January 23.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late David Frank and Ruth Johnson Davis. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway. Mr. Davis was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War serving with the 45th Infantry Thunderbird Division. He served on the Conway City Council for 12 years, serving as mayor pro tem during part of his tenure as a city councilman.
Mr. Davis was a member and former president of the Waccamaw Kiwanis Club. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia "Jinx" Davis. Mr. Davis was the former co-owner and operator of Whites Auto in Conway.
Surviving are two sons, Andy B. Davis (Lisa) of Conway and Jody H. Davis (Martha) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Ashley Hucks of Myrtle Beach, Lindsey Galloway (Grayson) of Boiling Springs, Abby Morris (Dillon) of North Myrtle Beach, Katie Davis of Murrells Inlet and Gracie Davis of Myrtle Beach; five great-grandchildren, Kayley Davis, Norah Galloway, Hunter Galloway, Quinn Galloway and Parker Lee Morris; one brother, Hoyt Davis of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his former wife, Agnes C. Rollar of North Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1072 Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
