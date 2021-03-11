Raine Gibson
Funeral services for Raine Gibson, 29, will be held March 13 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Raine passed away March 8 at her residence.
Born Jan. 28, 1992, in Marion, she was the daughter of Sandra G. and Michael Ruben Vachon of Conway and Thomas Logan Brewer of Louisville, Ky.
Raine was a 2009 graduate of Conway High School, and she attended Coastal Carolina University where she was a member of the Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority. She also attended San Diego Mesa College.
Raine was a former cheerleader and soccer player at Conway High School, as well as a former basketball player, cheerleader and cheer coach in San Diego. She enjoyed sports and was very competitive.
Raine never met a stranger. She accepted everyone and always stood up for the underdog. Everyone always said, “The party doesn’t start until Raine arrives.”
One of her greatest attributes was her loyalty to her family and friends, who she enjoyed spending time with. Her son was her joy. He always loved to dance and say, “I got it from my momma.” She will be remembered as a devoted mother, daughter and sister. Kalel tells everyone that the best thing about his mommy is she makes great Legos and she loves him the most.
Raine was predeceased by her grandfathers, C.V. Brewer and Santiago Leon.
Along with her parents, Raine is survived by her son, Kalel Xaiver Gibson of Conway; three brothers, Chance Vachon of Conway, Chanlar Vachon of Conway and Chase Brewer of Louisville, Ky.; three sisters, Lexis Brumfield and her husband Hunter of Fort Bragg, N.C., Halle Mae Brewer of Louisville, Ky., and Kaliana Vachon of San Diego, Calif.; her grandparents, Elizabeth Dean Ramsey of Dillon, Larry L. Gibson Sr. of Dillon, Olanda Leon of San Diego, Calif., Larry and Tana Vachon of Tampa, Fla., and Glenell Brewer of San Antonio, Texas; two nephews, Liam Allen Brumfield and Leo Kol Brumfield of Fort Bragg, N.C.; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.
Memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
