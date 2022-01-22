Margaret Chestnut
Funeral services for Margaret Chestnut, 90, will be held Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. in Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Aynor Cemetery. Mrs. Chestnut, wife of Wayne Chestnut, passed away at Embrace Hospice House Jan. 21.
Born Aug. 8, 1931 in Aynor, Margaret was the daughter of the late Herbert Tarte and the late Annie Tarte. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her first husband, Hughey Rogers; her brother, Bill Tarte; brother-in-law, Don Roush; and sister-in-law, Paula Edwards.
Margaret was a 1949 graduate of Aynor High School. She was the first employee of Anderson Brothers Bank in Aynor and retired after more than 40 years of service.
In addition, she owned her own Tax Service. She was a gifted musician who played the organ and the piano. Margaret was an active member of Aynor United Methodist Church. She was previously a member of First Baptist Church Conway and Aynor First Baptist Church, both of which she served in many roles. Margaret was also very involved with the Theatre of the Republic in Conway. She served as an officer in the Horry County Historical Society in Conway, and also served on Aynor Town Council for several years.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Chestnut; her son, Alan Rogers and his wife Yolanda of Surfside Beach; her grandson, Alex Rogers of Thailand; her brother, Fred Tarte (Gail) of Aynor; her sister, Allene Roush of Surfside Beach; her sister, Linda Terry (Dickie) of Columbia; and her sister, Judy Johnson (Dale) of Longs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends at Aynor United Methodist Church beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm St., Aynor, SC 29511.
