Harvey E. Kilmer Jr.
Harvey E. Kilmer Jr., 75, passed away March 17 at his home in Loris.
Mr. Kilmer was born May 26, 1945, in Mt. Kisco, N.Y.
He lived in Dover Plains, N.Y., for most of his life and spent winters in South Carolina. Mr. Kilmer worked with Taconic DDSO for 30 years retiring in 2006.
He loved his family, his dually truck, his Kia car, camping and "campfires" with friends, Bingo, coffee, warm weather and playing his guitar. (He played in two country bands in the past).
Mr. Kilmer was predeceased by his father, Harvey E. Kilmer Sr.; his mother, Arlene Pecor Kilmer; his stepfather, Julius Kilmer; two sons, Harvey Kilmer III and Wayne Kilmer; one brother, Robert Kilmer; and one sister, Joan Coons.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara J. Kilmer of Loris and Dover Plains, N.Y.; one daughter, Julie Gregory (Robert) of Sharon, Conn.; two sisters, Janice Christiansen and Theresa Wood, both of New York; two brothers, Raymond Kilmer (Neysa) of North Carolina and Richard Kilmer of Connecticut; six grandchildren, Kristopher Kilmer (Natalie), Karissa LaBonte (Nick), Kasey Kilmer, Shyla Gregory, Justin Gregory and Janay Gregory; four great-grandchildren, Karah Kilmer, Haylynn Kilmer, Remy LaBonte and Bowen LaBonte; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Center of Compassion, PO Box 665, Dover Plains, N.Y. 12522.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family.
