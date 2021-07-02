Floyd R. Miles
Floyd R. Miles, 89, widower of Betty Miles, passed away July 1 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Miles was born May 2, 1932, a son of the late Sam and Martha Mullins Miles. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Alice Hall, Wanda Turnvill and Elizabeth Christopher; and one brother, Roy Miles.
Mr. Miles loved singing and playing music.
He is survived by one son, Charles Miles (Tammy); one daughter, Sheila Brummett; and five grandchildren, Daniel Davis, December Davis, Dakota Miles, Destiny Miles and Darcy Miles.
No services are planned at this time.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is serving the family.
