Floyd J. Lewis
Funeral services for Floyd J. Lewis, 82, will be held Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. in New Home Baptist Church with Pastor Myron Pritchard and the Rev. David Watts officiating. Committal services will follow in New Home Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis passed away July 29 in McLeod Loris Hospital following an illness.
Born on June 14, 1939 in Conway, he was the son of the late Benjamin Curtis Lewis and the late Bertie Cannon Lewis. Mr. Lewis was an active lifelong farmer, and a member of New Home Baptist Church, but will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who were blessed to have known him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janell Lewis; two children, Teresa Tindal and her husband Keith and Bryan Lewis and his wife Kelly of Conway; grandchildren, Derrick Tindal and his wife Gabriell, Devin Tindal and his wife Caitlin, Sydney-Grace Lewis and Benjamin Lewis; great-grandchildren, Avery Tindal, Landon Tindal, Hayden Tindal, Kaiden Caines and Blakely Tindal; and two sisters, Clarise Tyler and Onneleise Rabon and her husband Hoyt.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his two brothers, Joe Lewis and Boyd Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-2:50 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the New Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church, 1665 Hwy. 139, Conway 29526. Please sign Mr. Lewis’ online guest book at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.