MYRTLE BEACH—Floyd E. Eilber, Jr., 91, husband of the late Shirley J. Eilber, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8 at Brookdale Senior Living in Conway.
Born in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Floyd E. Eilber,Sr. and Anna Staffon Eilber.
Mr. Eilber was a public school teacher prior to retirement, after which he honed his skills as a most proficient and avid golfer. The rest of the golfers may now come back to the course. Floyd has now retired.
Surviving Floyd is daughter Linda Leondi of Sparta, New Jersey; son Scott Eilber (Mary) of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren Michael and Kevin Leondi, Andrea Desena and Christopher Eilber and great-grandchildren Aria, Marina and Donovan, Madelyn Leondi, Willa and Thomas Desena.Graveside services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania, at a later date and will be announced.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements locally. Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home in Jonestown, Pennsylvania —717-865-5215— will be handling the arrangements in Pennsylvania.
