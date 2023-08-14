Floride H. “Flo” Woodle
Floride H. “Flo” Woodle, 90, passed away Aug. 11 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in the Toddville section of Horry County on Sept. 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Willie R. Hucks and the late Leila Lewis Hucks.
Mrs. Woodle was the wife of L. Robert Woodle Sr. for 71 years. She was a homemaker, who loved her family and especially enjoyed working outside. Mrs. Woodle was a media member of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty H. Smith and Alice H. Phillips; and her brother, W. Raymond Hucks.
Surviving are her husband, L. Robert Woodle Sr.; one daughter, Danell Allen (Sammy); two sons, Robbie Woodle (Stacy) and Stan Woodle (Jackie); grandchildren, Russ Calhoun (GAPPCC), Meredith Varnadore (Matt), Ryan Allen (Victoria), Nick Woodle (Summer), Chase Woodle (Amy), Briana Prince (Johnny), Jackson Woodle (Elizabeth Kyle) and Molly Brigham (Dakotah); 17 great-grandchildren, Trace, Luke, Lane, Wren, Kylie, Mary Grace, Elizabeth, Fisher, Elin, Paden, Kamden, Harper, Olyver, Hayzel, Chloe, Callie and Sloane; one sister, Miriam Hucks-Parris; a special friend, Peggy Smith; and a very kind man she affectionately called her third son, Earnest Fairwell.
Private services will be held. Those that knew her have their own memories.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Family Worship Center, PO Box 262550, Baton Rouge, La. 70826 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
