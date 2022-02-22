Florence “Lenora” Alford Hendrick
A graveside service for Florence “Lenora” Alford Hendrick, 90, will be held Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Allen officiating.
Mrs. Hendrick passed away Feb. 21.
Born May 27, 1931 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Parker Heyward Alford Sr. and Lila Maude Brown Alford. Mrs. Hendrick was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church, where she played the piano for many years. She was a former employee of Creel Oil Company and retired from the City of Conway as an accountant. She was devoted to the Lord and her family.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hendrick was predeceased by her husband, John “Mark” Hendrick Sr.; a son, Freddy Eugene Hendrick; a brother, Parker H. Alford Jr.; and a sister, Virginia Lee Alford.
Surviving are two sons, John “Johnny” Mark Hendrick Jr. (Teni) and Phillip Legrande Hendrick Sr. (Karen) of Conway; a daughter-in-law, Susan B. Hendrick; nine grandchildren, Dayna Lewis (Chris), Andrea Brown (Stevie), Mark Hendrick (Ali), Le Hendrick, Logan Branch (Stephanie), Grainger Hendrick (Tori), Megan Hendrick (Jeremy Carter), Stacy Hucks (Brandon) and Anna Grace Watts; 10 great-grandchildren, Johnathan Lewis (Megan), Joseph Lewis (Johna), Laney Brown, Mackenzie Brown, Anna Grace Brown, Jack Hendrick, Hance Hendrick, Patton Hendrick, Joey Hendrick and Will Hendrick; three great-great-grandchildren, Rabon, Josie and Emma Lewis; two brothers, James W. Alford of West Virginia and Oren Alford of Conway; one sister, Shirley Brower (Fred) of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery Thursday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m..
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
