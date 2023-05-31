Flora Mae "Flo" Nobles
Graveside services for Flora Mae "Flo" Nobles, 92, will be held June 2 at 11 a.m. from Campground Cemetery in Conway with the Rev. Tommy Rowe officiating.
Mrs. Nobles, widow of Charles Enoch Nobles, passed away May 30.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grier and Eulee Tucker Bellamy. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Conway. After high school, she worked for Platt's Drug Store, First Baptist Church Kindergarten, and Causey and Long Exxon.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with Peebles Department Store. Mrs. Nobles was a founding member of the Theatre of the Republic in Conway. She, along with her husband, were co-founders of the Sundancers Square Dance Club. She enjoyed spending time working in her yard and with her flowers as well as keeping children at her home.
Surviving are one son, Charles Enoch Davis (Rommel) of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; one daughter, Mary Lee Ellis (Shaun) of Conway; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends at Mrs. Nobles' residence after the graveside service.
Memorials may be sent to Agape Hospice, 2320 U.S. 378, Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.