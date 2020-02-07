SURFSIDE BEACH—Fernando Soto, 55, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26 at the family residence in Surfside Beach.
He was surrounded by his loved ones when he went Home to be with our Lord and Savior.
He was a born on April 18, 1964, in Bronx, New York, to Noelia (Millan) Trocki and Fernando Soto Sr.
He was a 1982 graduate of Patapsco High School in Maryland and continued his education thru The American College, earning several designations in the field of insurance.
He married Wanda, his beloved wife of 35 years, on Feb. 10, 1984, in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.
He was a self-employed insurance agent/consultant and financial advisor for his family-owned and operated company, Client First Inc.
He was a strong believer in lifelong learning and was constantly striving for new knowledge and a deeper understanding in professional, personal and religious studies.
Fernando truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; he never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with friends and family. He loved good food and would never turn down an opportunity to enjoy a new recipe or try a new restaurant. He loved music and guitars. He loved playing for himself and for an audience. Fernando loved his family and would always make time to be with his wife, daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren.
His life will forever be cherished by wife Wanda; daughters Asriel Duran (Chris Duran), Sarah Rice (Michael Rice) and Nina’ Soto; grandchildren Ayden Duran, Gabriella Duran and Nolan Rice; mother Noelia Trocki (Joe Trocki) and stepmother Anna Soto; sister Mimi Castro, brother James Trocki, and sister Natasha Roman (Natafa Roman); and nieces and nephews along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
The family would like to especially thank Rhonda Sharper (Marvin Sharper) and Ms. Ada Moses for their loving care, dedication and attention giving to Fernando
during the last months of his life. Additionally, thank you to friends, family, Surfside Presbyterian Church Mercy Ministries, and business family and friends who visited, brought meals, and shared their loving support. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8,at Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 U.S. Highway 17 S. Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 -11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1-800-344-4867) or www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or The Assistance Fund, 1-855-845-3663, https://tafcares.org/donors/donate/
