Faye Page Hufford
LORIS-Graveside services for Faye Page Hufford, 89, will be held March 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Green Sea Cemetery with Pastor Charles Brust officiating.
Mrs. Hufford passed away March 21 at her home in Loris.
Born May 1, 1933 in Lakeview, she was the daughter of the late June Page and the late Rebecca Graham Page. Mrs. Hufford was known as the “cake lady” and taught cake decorating classes at Finklea Career Center. She was a substitute teacher and teacher’s aid, loving homemaker and a member of Green Sea Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her three sons, Michael J. Hufford (Catherine), Timothy R. Hufford and Fred Arthur Hufford (Valerie) of Loris; four grandchildren, Chris Hufford (Tiffany), Michael Hufford (Rhonda), Stacy Prince (Dart) and Ashleigh Holmes (Christopher); ten great-grandchildren, Payton Hufford, Collin Hufford, Sydney Hufford, Michaela Bopst (Billy), Jonah Hufford, Noah Hufford, Canyon Prince, Parker Prince, Case Holmes and Becca Faye Holmes; son-in-law, Mickey Cartrette of Green Sea; three very special friends, Marguerite Williamson, Doris Johnson and Ann Small; and loving caregiver and friend, Wanda Jarrott.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hufford was predeceased by her husband, Art Hufford Jr.; daughter, Tamera H. Cartrette; great-granddaughter, Carsan Hufford; and brother, Bill G. Page.
The family will receive friends March 24, noon to 1 p.m., in the Green Sea Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Those who wish may make memorials to Green Sea Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1241 Green Sea Road, Green Sea, SC 29545. Please sign Mrs. Hufford’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
