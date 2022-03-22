Faye Alford
A graveside service for Faye Alford, 77, will be held March 24 at 3 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating.
Mrs. Alford, wife of the Rev. Paul Alford, left her earthly vessel to be with her Lord and Savior for eternity on March 22.
She was the daughter of the late David James and Myrtis Irene Stevens Ray.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Howard Ray; and one sister, Pearl Tyler.
A member of Bayboro Baptist Church, she loved gardening and puzzling.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, the Rev. Paul Alford; two daughters, Paula Faye Pratt and Michelle Rabon (Jerry); six grandchildren, Chris Cox, Paul Ray Pratt, Courtney Rabon, Preston Rabon, Brennen Rabon and Adam Barnhill; one great-grandchild, Kam Cox.
The family will visit with friends briefly following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Alford’s memory to the Gideons International, Loris Camp, P.O. Box 93 Loris, SC 29569. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
The Alford family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.