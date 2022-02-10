Fawn Hughes Norris
Funeral services for Fawn Hughes Norris, 56, will be held Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Shelley and Pastor Rodney Hord officiating. Committal services will follow in Hughes Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Norris passed away Feb. 8 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Nov. 11, 1965 in Loris, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and true friend to all who knew her.
Mrs. Norris worked as supervisor of juvenile services for the Horry County Clerk of Court, and she attended Crossway Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry C. Norris; father, Joseph Hal Hughes Sr. and his wife Ann of Loris; mother, Wanda Hughes of Loris; four daughters, Tina Causey and her husband Chris of Loris, Hollie Brooke Causey and her boyfriend Tanner Caton of Tabor City, N.C., Haley Causey and her fiancé Terry Burger of Myrtle Beach and Taylor Brooke Norris and her boyfriend Geordie Rogers of Lumberton, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Johnathan Kole Driggers, Lexis Breanna Todd, Greleigh Rae Causey, Raeven Denise Long, Andrew Todd, Kylie Elizabeth Burger and Skylar Jayden Burger; one sister, Angela Hughes-McGuire and her husband Mark of Loris and their children Amanda, Joseph and Thomas; cousin, Freddy Boone; special dog, Snowball; and three granddogs, Mojo, Zoro and Prissy.
Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Hal “Little Hal” Hughes Jr.
Visitation will be held Feb. 11 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Please sign Mrs. Norris’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
