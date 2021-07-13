Jeanette P. Melton
Jeanette Poston Melton, 78, wife of Glen Melton, died June 28 at the home.
A private memorial service will be held July 16 at the home for immediate family . Family will continue to receive friends prior to and following the service at the home of Mrs. Melton, 4247 Huggins Road, Lake City.
Born Nov. 19, 1942, in the Hannah community, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Lonzie Poston and Daisy Ridenhour Poston.
She was a graduate of Hannah High School, and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother - or “Net” as she preferred to be called.
Surviving are her husband, Glen Melton; her three children, Chad (Tammie) Melton of Coward, Greg (Sherry) Melton of Scranton and Tina (Doug) Carter of Prospect; nine grandchildren, Hunter (Bridget) Melton, Jamison (Courtney) Melton, Ashton (Harmony) Melton, Mason (Abbi) Melton, Colton Melton, Ethon Melton, Karston Melton, Daisy Carter and Jackson Carter; five great-grandchildren, McKinley Melton, Addison Melton, Willow Melton, Hadley Melton and Calli Shay Melton (due Dec 2021); and sisters, Betty Jo (Bennie) Eaddy, Carolyn Floyd, Florence Poston, Jean (Jack) White; and brother, J.L. Poston.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Poston and Norman Poston; and sisters, Allie Poston Tarte, Creola Poston, Georgia Lee Turner, Kathleen Robinson and Judy Hanna. The family would like to send a special thank you to the amazing staff of Amedysis Hospice. Thank you for the wonderful care and love you have poured into our family during this time.
Memorials can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Hannah.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
